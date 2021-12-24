Brazilian Olympic diver lan Matos passes away due to lung infection

Brazilian Olympian Ian Matos passed away on Tuesday at the young age of 32 due to a lung infection. He participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a diver for his native Brazil.

According to sources, Matos was hospitalised for two months before his unexpected death. He checked in with a throat illness when he initially arrived. Unfortunately, the illness progressed to his stomach and lungs.

The Olympic Committee of Brazil issued a statement on the demise of the diver. They offered him a dignified send-off by writing, ‘We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32. Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends’.

Matos was able to represent his country on the largest platform in the 2016 Olympics. It must have been a proud moment for the diver as the 2016 Olympics was hosted in his country of Brazil. He participated in the three-meter synchronised springboard. At the 2010 South American Games, he was able to earn three bronze medals.