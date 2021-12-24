Canada to offer PR status to 4 lakh immigrants: Indians get more chance!

Nearly 4 lakh people will be receiving PR status in Canada in 2021, breaking the previous immigration record. Permanent Residency status(PR), as the most popular immigration program in the world, attracts skilled, English-speaking Indian immigrants. Canada welcomed over 400,000 new permanent residents in 2021 for just the second time since it was founded as a country in 1867. In addition, the department revealed that the country broke its all-time record for permanent residence landings in a year. Canada also surpassed the 400,000 immigrant mark once in 1913, but with the onset of the First World War, immigration to the country dropped significantly.

With increased focus on the popular ‘Federal Skilled Worker Programme’, the Canadian government will also allow more immigrants to apply for the Federal Skilled Trades Program, Canadian Experience Class, Start-Up Visa, and Self-Employed Visa. The US has announced measures to curtail immigration into the country. This is forcing many Indians with dreams of settling abroad to look at Canada as a viable option for getting permanent residency. Moreover, Indian immigrants make up the majority of immigrants settled in Canada.

The Canadian government continues to accept and process applications for permanent residency despite the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The ban on international travel has dampened applications. Under the all-popular Federal Skill Program, only a few draws have been conducted. The Canadian Immigration Department used to hold draws under the program every alternate week before the pandemic. This led to a shortage of skilled workers as well. Canada wants to compensate for these losses by welcoming at least 12 lakh immigrants into the country by 2023.