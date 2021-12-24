Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket!

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s most successful off-spinners, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. During his illustrious career, the 41-year-old from Punjab collected 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 Twenty20 Internationals.

‘All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable,’ he tweeted. Harbhajan made his test debut for India against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998. He last played for the country in a T20I against the UAE in Dhaka in March 2016.

One of the most memorable moments of his international career was when he took 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.