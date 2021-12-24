Dozens of flights cancelled by major airlines due to omicron

Dubai: Three major airlines have cancelled dozens of flight services due to the concern over Omicron cases. Germany-based Lufthansa cancelled a dozen transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period.

US based airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines also cancelled several flights scheduled during Christmas holiday period. Chicago-based United canceled 120 flights and Atlanta-based Delta canceled about 90. Both air carriers informed that they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.