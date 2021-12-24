Security forces neutralized Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down a terrorist affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Mominhall Aarwani area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The slain terrorist is identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh.

Jammu and Kashmir police informed that Shahzad Ahmad Seh was involved in killing of a police officer and 3 BJP workers. He was also involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK 47 Rifle, 2 AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a Grenade were recovered from his possession.

Also Read: 2 two terror associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier in the day, a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Chadoora area of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested were identified as Imran Majeed Khandey and Aqib Amin, both resident of Mochwa in Budgam. Two hand grenades, two AK-47 and incriminating material of LeT were recovered from them.