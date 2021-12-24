Turkey freezes US based foundation and assets of 770 individuals

On the grounds of terrorism financing, Turkey has frozen the assets of 770 persons and a US-based foundation, according to a judgement published in the official gazette on Friday.

Because of its ties to Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric who was accused by Turkey of launching a coup attempt in 2016, the assets of the Chicago-based Niagara Foundation were blocked.

The assets of almost 400 persons have been frozen because of their ties to Gulen, according to the newspaper.

This action was conducted on the basis of reasons that they had done the crimes described in the articles headed ‘the crime of financing terrorism’ and ‘acts forbidden from supplying or collecting funds,’ according to the statement.