Airport-Shankumugham road to be ready by March; Muhammad Riyas

The airport-Shankhumukham road, which was damaged by heavy rain and sea erosion, will be reconstructed before March, said Public Works Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, after inspecting the construction progress at Shankhumukham with Transport Minister Antony Raju. Since 2018, relentless sea swells, floods, and Typhoon Taukte have wreaked havoc on the beach and road along the Shankhumukham coast.

Under the supervision of the Public Works Department, work for road reconstruction is progressing. The progress of the diaphragm wall and guide wall construction was directly assessed by the two ministers. A total of Rs 6.39 lakh has been set aside for the diaphragm wall. Works worth Rs 1.66 crore, including road construction has been approved by the Public Works Department. The progress of construction is continually monitored by the minister’s office and other officials. The guide wall construction will be completed by the end of this month and the diaphragm wall will be completed in February.