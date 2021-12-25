Bulgaria offers monetary reward to boost immunisation rates among pensioners

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced on Thursday that senior citizens of Bulgaria, who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a monetary prize as part of his government’s drive to raise immunisation rates, which are among the lowest in the European Union.

When vaccinated with a first or second dosage, Petkov, who assumed office this month, said that every retired Bulgarian will receive a one-time payment of 75 levs ($43.40) in addition to their pension in the next six months. The add-on will be available to pensioners who have previously gotten three shots.

Bulgarian centrist coalition government is now initiating a public awareness campaign to persuade vaccination sceptics in Bulgaria to get vaccinated in order to avoid a new lethal coronavirus outbreak, which Petkov predicts might begin as early as mid-January.