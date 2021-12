Montenegro: Ace Indian skier Aanchal Thakur won Bronze medal at the FIS Alpine Skiing Competition in Montenegro. She finished 3rd with an overall timing of 1:54:30.

With this, Aanchal has become the first Indian Skier to win two medals at international level. She has previously won a bronze medal in the 2018 FIS Alpine 3200 Cup held in Turkey.

She had represented India in the Youth Winter Olympics in 2012.