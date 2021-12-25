Microchip that stores COVID-19 vaccine pass under users’ skin made by Swedish firm

A Swedish company has created a microchip that can be implanted into the skin, displaying the information of one’s COVID vaccination passport when scanned.

The device, developed by Dsruptive Subdermals, consists of a pre-programmed scannable implant that is inserted just beneath the skin and measures 2 millimetres by 16 millimetres in size.

Hannes Sjoblad, managing director of Dsruptive Subdermals said: ‘I have a chip implant in my arm, and I have programmed the chip so that I have my COVID passport on the chip, and the reason is that I always want to have it accessible’.

According to reports, an implant costs 100 euros (about $112).

Sjoblad further said that these implants are not tracking devices and merely respond to being scanned. ‘If you understand how these implants work, they don’t have a battery. They cannot transmit a signal by themselves. So they are basically passive. They sit there asleep’, he said, adding that ‘they can never tell your location, they are only activated when you touch them with your smartphone, so this means they cannot be used for tracking anyone’s location’.

Thousands of Swedes have had an electronic implant implanted beneath their skin in recent years, removing the need to remember key fobs, business cards, public transportation cards, and, most recently, immunisation permits.