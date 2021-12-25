Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. The tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar and Battagram.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre was 15 northwest of Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The depth of the earthquake was 120km.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is prone to violent earthquakes. At least 20 people were killed and over 300 others injured in a powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Balochistan province on October 7. Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi.