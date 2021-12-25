Omicron scare: 7-day quarantine made mandatory for Dubai passengers arriving in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Friday that Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

‘Every resident of Mumbai, if coming from Dubai International Airport to Mumbai airport, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai’, the order issued by city municipal commissioner IS Chahal said. The local ward officer will subject the person to RT-PCR test after seven days, and if it is negative, the person will monitor himself/herself for another seven days. If the test comes out positive for coronavirus, ‘laid-down procedure will be followed such as shifting the person to COVID-19 treatment ward,’ the order added.

The decision was taken because many passengers fly to Mumbai after switching flights at the Dubai airport. Those who have connecting flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the next flight.