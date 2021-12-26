7 killed in bomb explosion at restaurant

Beni: At least 7 people including two children were killed and several others were injured in a bomb explosion at a restaurant in Beni in eastern Congo.

No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. But it is suspected that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is behind the attack. The town has long been targeted by rebels from the ADF.

Also Read: Coastguard rescues 48 illegal migrants

Beni was rocked by two explosions in June at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection. No one was killed in either blast.