After positive Covid-19 tests, Holland America cruise avoids stop in Mexico

Following positive Covid-19 testing on board, Mexican health inspectors refused to allow passengers to disembark in Puerto Vallarta, forcing a Holland America Line cruise ship to return to port on Saturday.

When the ship arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday, 21 crew members tested positive for Covid, according to the health department of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

It stated that due to the risk of exposure, passengers would not be permitted to disembark.

‘We have confirmed that a limited number of fully-vaccinated staff on the Koningsdam tested positive for COVID-19 through onboard testing,’ Holland America said in a statement. ‘They’re all in isolation and have little or no symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, close contacts have been quarantined,’ it added.