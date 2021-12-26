‘Congress and corruption are synonyms ‘: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami hit out at Congress by saying that Congress and corruption are synonyms . He also said that Congress government had encouraged black deeds and corruption.

‘Their purpose is to only look out for their personal interests, while our government is committed to the prosperity of every Uttarakhandi’, tweeted Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said that Congress party members are ready to fight among themselves and divide into two factions due to greed.

Also Read; Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

Uttarakhand is slated to go into polls next year. In the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 57 seats, while Congress managed to bag 11. Two seats were won by other candidates.