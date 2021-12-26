Denmark sees early hints that a catastrophic omicron surge can be avoided

Early data on infections and hospitalizations from Denmark gives reason for cautious confidence that highly immunised countries will be able to withstand the omicron wave.

The advances, combined with Denmark’s quick implementation of booster shots, have fuelled optimism that the country may avoid the disastrous spike that has been predicted.

Tyra Grove Krause, head epidemiologist at Denmark’s State Serum Institute, said, ‘It’s too early to relax, but it’s reassuring that we’re not following the worst-case scenario.’

Denmark’s comprehensive, countrywide coronavirus testing and analysis programme provides scientists with a wealth of real-time information concerning the pandemic. As a result of this, and as one of the first countries outside of Africa to see omicron’s explosive potential, it has become a European bellwether for what to expect with the omicron version.