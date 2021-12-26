Emirates Draw announces 100 million UAE dirhams as grand prize

Dubai: Emirates Draw announced a grand prize of 100 million UAE dirhams. Participants will have the opportunity to win the Dh100 million on January 1, 2022, by matching all seven numbers from right to left.

The winning number of the last week’s draw was 0052239. Two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777. 60 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won dh777 and 483 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77. A total of 643,804 UAE dirhams was given as prize money for 552 winners in the last week.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.