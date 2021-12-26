New Year relief for passengers: KSRTC announces revised rates and new services

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of new year, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced exemptions for online ticket reservations and ticket cancellations for long-distance journeys along with new services. Passengers will also be allowed to reschedule the tickets reserved through the KSRTC franchise/counter with certain conditions. The new rates will come into effect from January 1.

At present, Rs 30 is charged as an online reservation fee for booking tickets. This has been reduced to Rs 10. Also, it has been decided that there will be no cancellation charge if the passenger cancels the ticket 72 hours before the journey. Further, cancellation of tickets less than two hours before the departure of the bus will not be allowed. For cancellations between 72 hours and 48 hours, 10 per cent of the ticket rate will be charged as a cancellation fee. Meanwhile, 25% of the ticket rate will be levied for cancellation of tickets within 48 hours to 24 hours. For 24 hours to 12 hours, it will be 40%. KSRTC will charge 50% of the base rate for cancellations between 12 hours and two hours.

Furthermore, if more than four people book a ticket together, the reservation fee will be charged for a single ticket. In addition, a 10% discount on the total fare will be allowed if tickets are booked together, including a return ticket. As per the revised rules, passengers who are booked on interstate service will get free trips on all available KSRTC services to reach the destination point. For this, the travel document and ID must be produced before the conductor. This free ride is available for up to 30 km within two hours of bus departure.