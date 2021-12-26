PM Modi announces Covid vaccination for 15-18 year olds, booster for 60+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that India will begin administering the first Covid-19 vaccine doses to children between the age of 15 and 18 and booster doses to health care and frontline workers, along with people above the age of 60 with specified health conditions, from January of next year. The move follows the call from experts to expand the vaccine campaign, particularly booster doses, to combat emerging strains like Omicron, which has shown a significant decline in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease.

In a late-night television address, the Prime Minister highlighted the preparations of the government to deal with any surges before announcing the three measures. ‘Vaccinations for children between the ages of 15 and 18 years will now begin in the country. It will be launched on January 3rd, 2022,’ he said. Booster doses for health-care and front-line workers will begin on January 3, and for those aged 60 and above with certain health conditions that put them at risk of severe Covid-19 disease will begin on January 10, PM added.