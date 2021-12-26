Russian court slaps Google and Meta with hefty fines

As Russia seeks to increase pressure on technology giants, a Moscow court fined Google over $100 million and Facebook’s parent firm Meta, $27 million on Friday for failing to erase content outlawed by the Russian law.

The Tagansky District Court decided that Google had failed to remove the unlawful content on multiple occasions, and fined the firm 7.2 billion rubles ($98.4 million).

Google stated that it would read the court records before making any decisions.

Later that day, the court fined Meta over 2 billion rubles ($27.2 million) for failing to remove prohibited content.

This year, Russian courts have levied lower fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter and Friday’s verdicts were the first time the cost was determined based on revenue.