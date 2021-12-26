Vicky remembers Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary

On the 122nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal paid his respects to him.

Vicky recently starred as Sardar Udham Singh in the movie ‘Sardar Udha’ a biopic about the independent warrior who killed Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, in 1940 to revenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On Sunday, the actor shared a monochrome photo of the late freedom warrior, a photo of himself from the film, and the last photo of the film’s director Shoojit Sircar, who was carrying a poster that stated, ‘LONG LIVE UDHAM’.

Further, he added, ‘Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today. (26th Dec 1899 – 31st July 1940)’.

‘Sardar Udham’, directed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, featured Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar.

