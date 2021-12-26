Vicky shares pic with Katrina from the first Christmas after their wedding

Vicky Kaushal recently shared a photo of himself and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, celebrating Christmas together on Instagram. Vicky was seen wrapping Katrina in his arms and smiling for the camera in the photo which was most likely shot at their new Mumbai house. Katrina and Vicky got married in Rajasthan on December 9.

Sharing the picture Vicky simply captioned it, ‘Meri (my) Christmas!’

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and started dropping love and their excitement over seeing the picture. ‘Finally, I was waiting for this since morning’, one wrote. ‘Finally, love you so much’, added another.

Earlier in the day, Vicky was spotted at the airport returning from work in Mumbai to celebrate Christmas with Katrina. The actor was seen giving admirers a few minutes to take pictures before heading home in videos provided by paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

Katrina, on the other hand, launched her new endeavour around the same time. The actress confirmed that she will star alongside Vijay Sethupati in Sriram Raghavan’s next flick.