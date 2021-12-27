Birth of my son is the best thing that happened to me in 2021: Rannvijay

As the New Year approaches, actor Rannvijay Singha took to his social media handle to thank God for blessing him with a baby named ‘Jahaan’ in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a reel of him, his wife Prianka Singha, daughter Kainaat Singh, and the infant on Sunday and stated, ‘The best thing that happened to us was Jahaan! @jahaanvirsingha satnamwahegurublessed grateful 2021’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers along with the celebs dropped huge amounts of love in the comment section. ‘so cute. God bless you all’, a fan wrote, while another added, ‘Adorable family. May you always stay happy’.

Jahaan was born to Rannvijay and Prianka in July this year. On the professional front, Rannvijay is now hosting the reality show ‘Shark Tank India’. He will also appear in the sequel to ‘Mismatched’.