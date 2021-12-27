Buses collide on Ambala-Delhi highway; 5 killed, 8 injured

Ambala: At least five people were killed and eight others were injured after a bus was rammed into from behind by another bus on the Ambala-Delhi highway in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place near Healing Touch Hospital on Haryana’s Ambala-Delhi highway on Monday.

‘The bus was going towards Delhi when another bus hit it from behind. Five people including a woman were killed and eight others injured’, Naresh, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Baldev Nagar Police Chowki, Ambala said. The injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital. A case has been registered against the driver and police are investigating the matter, the police official added.

Aseem Goyal, MLA from Haryana, visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and assure them of further safety. ‘Food arrangements have been made for them and we will make sure that they will return home safely’, the MLA assured.