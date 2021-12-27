China is developing a ‘prosecutor’ with artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly gaining traction worldwide, reports claim. China has developed an ‘AI prosecutor’ that uses high-end technology to charge people. Using a verbal description of the accused, Chinese researchers claim the AI prosecutor can file charges with more than 97 percent accuracy. According to reports, the machine was made by Shanghai Pudong People’s Procuratorate. In a paper published by Chinese researchers, they claimed that AI technology could help lessen the workload of prosecutors and, in some cases, replace prosecutors in the decision-making process.

The newly developed technology can be reportedly used on any desktop computer as it analyzes billions of data stored on the system. Thousands of cases were used to train the AI machine between 2015 and 2020. According to reports, it can detect dangerous driving, credit card fraud, gambling operations including theft and fraud with upgrades likely to be added by the researchers. Some prosecutors are concerned about the evolution of technology. It has been suggested that the ‘AI prosecutor’ might make a mistake in complicated cases. Due to its previous training, it will be unreliable in new cases when the social environment is ever-changing.

According to Richard Moore, the MI-6 chief in the UK, the Chinese intelligence services are highly capable and continue to conduct large-scale spying operations against the UK and its allies. Moore pointed out that ‘adversaries are pouring money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence and quantum computing’ as he expressed concern over the Chinese government’s attempts to ‘distort public discourse’ and ‘political decision-making throughout the world’.