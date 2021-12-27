DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsexamsIndiaNEWSEducation

CLAT 2022 exam dates announced; Get more details here..

Dec 27, 2021, 10:22 pm IST

 

New Delhi: The dates for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Exam 2022 have been announced. The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced that they have decided to conduct the CLAT exam twice a year. The first exam will be held on May 8 and the online registration will begin on January 1, 2022. More details can be availed by visiting the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Also read: Vikram Misri appointed as new Deputy National Security Adviser

 

The examination is conducted for selection into undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligibility for the degree is Plus Two. LLB graduates and final year students can apply for CLAT LLM. The counselling fee has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. The counselling fee for the reserved category is Rs 20,000. The second exam will be held on December 18.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 27, 2021, 10:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button