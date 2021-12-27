CLAT 2022 exam dates announced; Get more details here..

New Delhi: The dates for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Exam 2022 have been announced. The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced that they have decided to conduct the CLAT exam twice a year. The first exam will be held on May 8 and the online registration will begin on January 1, 2022. More details can be availed by visiting the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The examination is conducted for selection into undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligibility for the degree is Plus Two. LLB graduates and final year students can apply for CLAT LLM. The counselling fee has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. The counselling fee for the reserved category is Rs 20,000. The second exam will be held on December 18.