Earthquake of 4.8-magnitude hits Srinagar

Srinagar: An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Also read: Come up with a prospective glossary of expressions to address LGBTQIA+ community: Madras HC to TN Govt

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 27-12-2021, 19:07:29 IST, Lat: 35.26 & Long: 74.80, Depth: 212 Km, Location: 130km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India’, NCS tweeted.

Also read: 5G to roll out in India in 2022; These cities will avail the services first