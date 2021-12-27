Former SpaceX engineers to launch robot restaurant that makes pizza in 45 secs

Pizza fans in Los Angeles will be happy to hear some good news. Former SpaceX engineers have come up with a concept that is pretty innovative. The three developers have created a pizza-making robot machine that can produce a pizza every 45 seconds, will be the primary appeal. This is a significant improvement over the time it takes to cook a pizza. Stellar Pizza is the name of the firm, and it employs over 23 people, all of whom worked for Musk’s company earlier.

Who doesn’t enjoy a decent, healthy, cheesy pizza that can lead to heavenly bliss? Pizza can brighten every day, whether it is a terrible or happy one. Maybe that’s why the three engineers combined their brainpower to create a machine that can produce a pizza in 45 seconds. Benson Tsai, Brian Langone, and James Wahawisan are the brains behind this concept and the three launched their company in 2019. Benson Tsai is the company’s CEO. Tsai has a long track record of success. For the past five years, he has been a member of Musk’s organisation. He was in charge of inventing sophisticated battery systems for rockets and satellites while at SpaceX.

His efforts were instrumental in bringing together over 23 former SpaceX personnel to collaborate on the development of an automated pizza-making machine. The machine is intended to fit easily into the back of a truck. The machine just takes five minutes to create, bake, and top a pizza. Stellar Pizza appears to be on its way to revolutionising pizza-making. The machine works to top the pizza with sauce and other essential elements once the dough has been prepared. Four high-temperature ovens are included in the robotic machine. One of them is used to place the raw pizza.