Harassed by school officials over ‘love affair’: Class 8 student commits suicide

Guwahati: A 13-year-old girl committed suicide in Guwahati, leaving a note behind alleging harassment by the school principal. The Assam Police have launched a man-hunt for the principal of the Guwahati School.

The girl, a class 8 student, was allegedly harassed by the principal of the school for her ‘love affair’ with another student, NDTV reported, quoting a police official. The girl jumped off the fifth floor of her school on December 24. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The parents and family members of the girl are protesting, demanding justice. Locals allege that the principal insulted the girl in front of the boy’s parents. Police have registered a case for abetment of suicide by minor and named the principal in the FIR. The principal is absconding and the police have launched an operation to find her, police officials said.