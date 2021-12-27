Marry a Lankan only after clearance from Defence Ministry; Opposition slams the move

In Sri Lanka, the government requires citizens who want to marry a foreigner to obtain ‘security clearances’. Reports indicate that the government has made this requirement mandatory. It is alleged that the guideline was issued after instructions from the Sri Lankan defense ministry. Sri Lankan citizens used to need to show their passport, confirmation of civil status, and birth certificate, but now they also need to declare their health status.

Applicants will also have to show proof that they have not committed a crime in the past six months. According to reports, a ‘security clearance report’ will be needed from the defense ministry, and it will be delivered to the district registrar who will register the marriage. Reports state that the marriage was registered after security clearance for ‘national security’ reasons.

Hope this is the last time Sri Lankans get ridiculed for the year 2021. How about Secuirity clearance for foreign nationals to hold cabinet ministerial portfolios and to be First Lady ? #onecountry100laws https://t.co/sB7QVelOzB — Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam (@ShanakiyanR) December 27, 2021

New rules will take effect on January 1, 2022. However, the move has been criticized by the country’s opposition. Lawmaker Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam in a tweet said: ‘How about security clearance for foreign nationals to hold cabinet ministerial portfolios and to be First Lady?’

According to reports, the new rule was put in place to prevent foreigners from marrying locals involved in the drug racket and to prevent foreigners from obtaining citizenship to get married to people who are involved with drug trafficking.