Singer Ariana Grande deletes Twitter account ahead of Christmas

Pop sensation Ariana Grande deactivated her Twitter account on Friday, just days before Christmas. Despite the fact that Grande did not give a reason for her departure, followers were quick to notice her absence.

Grande’s name began trending on Friday afternoon when her followers discovered her account ‘doesn’t exist’ on Twitter.

Fans were left perplexed as to why Grande was abruptly gone. Some speculated that cyberbullying was to blame, or Grande just wanted a new social media page to reveal a new project. Whatever the case may be, she does not appear to be sending out any Twitter updates anytime soon.

Also Read: Birth of my son is the best thing that happened to me in 2021: Rannvijay

However, the singer is quite active on Instagram. She recently shared promotional posts for the Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up’. Grande also shared a Christmas Eve greeting with her fans.

Grande had a very active year in 2021. She made her debut appearance as a judge on ‘The Voice’ which aired its season 26 finale on December 14. In May, Grande got married to Dalton Gomez, a luxury realtor in Los Angeles. She has also launched a cosmetics line.