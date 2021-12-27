‘Spider-Man’ becomes 1st film to earn $1 billion globally amid pandemic

After 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ became the first pandemic-era film to surpass $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday.

According to reports, the third picture in the Tom Holland-led trilogy achieved this accomplishment despite the looming shadow of Omicron and the Covid-19 surge throughout North America and Europe, as well as the fact that it is yet to be released in the largest cinema-going market in the world, China.

It is also the highest-grossing picture of the year, surpassing China’s ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ ($902 million) and the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ which has $774 million worldwide.

As per reports, Sony’s comic-book blockbuster has surpassed the $1 billion mark in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ as the third-fastest picture to do so.

Only ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ from 2018 and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ from 2019 were faster, completing the feat in 11 and five days, respectively.