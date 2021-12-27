State govt to conduct vaccination drives at schools to inoculate children above 15

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday that the state administration has begun preparing to vaccinate children aged 15 to 18 years beginning January 3. ‘We are preparing to inoculate 15-18-year-olds from Jan 3 by organising vaccination drives at schools’, Bommai said.

Beginning January 10, the state government will give a precautionary dose to people over 60 who have co-morbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 will begin on January 3 for youngsters aged 15 to 18, with a precaution dosage for healthcare and frontline workers starting on January 10. He further added that this will ease the concerns of children attending schools and colleges, as well as their parents, and will help in the fight against the pandemic. He also said that the move is likely to aid in the normalization of teaching in schools.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Union Health Ministry showed that the country had 6,531 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 315 deaths. There have been 578 cases of the novel Covid variant Omicron, with 151 patients being discharged.