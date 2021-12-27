Switzerland to allow simple legal gender transition from New Year day

From January 1, people in Switzerland will be able to legally change their gender by visiting a civil registry office, putting Switzerland at the forefront of Europe’s gender self-identification movement.

Switzerland joins Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway as one of the few European countries that allow people to legally change their gender without the use of hormones, medical diagnosis or additional testing or bureaucratic procedures.

Anyone aged 16 and up who is not under legal guardianship will be entitled to change their gender and legal name by self-declaration at the civil registry office under the new regulations incorporated into Switzerland’s civil law. Guardian consent will be required for minors and those under adult protection.

This is a deviation from Switzerland’s current set of regional regulations, which frequently need a medical professional’s certificate certifying a person’s transgender identification.