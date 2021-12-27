The Pope calls Italy’s declining birthrate a ‘tragedy’

On Sunday, Pope Francis decried Italy’s declining birthrate, saying that it posed a threat to the country’s future.

The national statistics agency stated this month that births in Italy fell for the 12th year in a row last year, to their lowest level since the country’s unification in 1861.

According to the ISTAT statistics agency, there were 404,892 births in Italy last year, 15,192 down from 2019. In 2020, 746,146 people died, bringing the population down to 59.3 million.

According to ISTAT, the fall in births has continued this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to be a contributing reason.