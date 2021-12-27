WhatsApp-like chat app launched by the Indian Army: Check out the features here…

A new generation of state-of-the-art, web-based messaging has been introduced by the Indian Army: ASIGMA (Army Secure IndiGeneous Messaging Application). The software was developed exclusively by a team of Army officers from the Corps of Signals. According to a post on PIB (Press Information Bureau), the application is being installed on the Army’s internal network to replace the Army Wide Area Network (AWAN) messaging application. Despite its popularity, however, the software won’t be available on popular app stores.

According to the notice, the ASIGMA app has been deployed on Army-owned hardware and will provide long-term support and future improvements. By relying on an internal messaging network instead of external services like WhatsApp and Signal, which are prone to privacy concerns, an attempt would be made to provide a more secure messaging network.

ASIGMA’s reduced user interface should meet all ‘future user needs’. The software will offer features such as group conversations, video and image sharing, voice notes, and more. ‘It [ASIGMA] offers a number of contemporary features such as multi-level security, message prioritization and tracking, dynamic global address book, and numerous alternatives to satisfy the Army’s requirements,’ according to the press release.

Data transfer and message requirements of the Army will be met by the messaging application, which is in line with the government of India’s Make in India initiative, particularly in light of current geopolitical and security conditions. The Indian Army is also committed to going paperless and digital whenever possible and plans to do so whenever possible. As stated in the memo, ‘ASIGMA will further these efforts and will add to the array of other apps currently being used by the Army over its captive pan-Army network’.