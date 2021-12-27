Britain’s most ‘intelligent royal’ has been named, and it’s not the Queen or Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is the ‘most intelligent member of the British royal family,’ according to a new study. This research examines the academic credentials of family members, ranging from their high school results to the colleges they attended. This company ranked colleges based on their academic reputation using the QS World University Rankings.

A mother of two, who holds a double degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in theatre and international relations, topped the study, as she graduated from the elite college. According to the QS World Rankings for 2021, her collage ranks 30th.

A spokesperson for Oxford Royale said in a statement: ‘Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role’.

In addition to citing Meghan’s stepping down from royal duties together with her husband, Prince Harry, the spokesperson added, ‘While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their royal duties, they have captured the attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness about serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind, and educational background’.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, ranked second in the study as the second smartest royal. Her high school education was at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, a school ranked 91 on QS World Rankings. Despite coming in third, Prince William is not among the top ten at the Oxford Royale.