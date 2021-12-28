5 facts you should know about vitamins and minerals

Eating well is a delicate balancing act. While we are all aware of the importance of vitamins and minerals, few of us know about their significance in our daily health. There’s a lot of misinformation out there and you might not know who or what to believe. Let’s take a look at some of the science-backed facts you should be aware of.

High doses of vitamins can be dangerous

The majority of people feel that they need to improve their vitamin intake. According to a paper from Colorado State University, large amounts of vitamins A, D, E, or K might be harmful or cause health problems. Make sure you consume a well-balanced diet and get medical advice if you are concerned about your health.

Vitamin B6 may be vital for pregnant women

When you are pregnant, it is critical to provide your body with the nutrients it needs. As per a paper from the National Institutes of Health, vitamin B6 has a role in brain development during pregnancy and childhood. Eating poultry, starchy vegetables, and non-citrus fruit can help you receive more B6 in your diet. Consult a physician to evaluate which diet plan is best for you and your medical condition.

Magnesium may boost exercise performance

Do you want to push yourself at the gym? According to research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, eating more magnesium improves the ability of a person to handle the rigorous activity. As a result, people who exercise frequently may need to boost their magnesium intake.

Zinc may help heal wounds

Zinc is a micronutrient that may have more power than you realise. It appears to serve an important role in wound healing. Research published in the scientific journal Nutrients stated that Zinc can help with membrane repair and immunological defence. Shellfish, pork, nuts, and eggs are among good sources of Zinc.

Vitamin C boosts your immune system

Getting enough vitamin C may be all it takes to protect yourself from diseases and viruses. According to the National Institutes of Health, this water-soluble vitamin is important for maintaining your immunity. Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and potatoes are all good sources of vitamin C.

