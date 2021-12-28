Alappuzha BJP leader’s murder: SDPI activists directly involved in the crime held

Alappuzha: Three SDPI activists have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas. Reportedly, two of the SDPI activists were directly involved in the incident, and their arrest is likely to be recorded later this day. Police have not given any official confirmation in this regard.

Three people have been taken into custody in the last few days. According to police, one person was taken into custody in Bangalore. The arrest of two persons identified as Anoop and Ashraf, will be recorded on Tuesday.

According to the police assumption, 12 people were directly involved in the murder. Police are hoping to trace the other culprits through information obtained from those who were arrested. Alappuzha SP had revealed the other day that more details of the case cannot be revealed as it would affect the investigation.

K S Shan, the state secretary of SDPI, was killed by a gang on December 18 night while he was on his way home in Alappuzha, while BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas was hacked to death in front of his family by some assailants in his house on December 19 morning in the same district. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP Vijay Sakhare arrested an RSS leader yesterday for allegedly harbouring the accused directly involved in the killing of the SDPI leader. Police officials said that a total of 15 accused persons, including the five attackers, have been arrested in connection with Shan’s murder case.