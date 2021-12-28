Delhi Govt issues Yellow alert amid surge in Omicron cases; Imposes GRAP

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced fresh curbs including an ‘Yellow alert’ on Tuesday, to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city. Amid the surging COVID-19 cases and positivity rate above 0.5% for two consecutive days, restrictions have been imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars will operate at 50% capacity.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the implementation of Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan in New Delhi. As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital. Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

‘Corona cases are increasing for a few days, but the symptoms are mild in the patients, there is no need to panic, GRAP was made a few days ago so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of corona then the things will be closed. If the infection rate is more than 0.5%, then the yellow level will be applicable’, Kejriwal said, addressing press after the review meeting on the COVID situation in New Delhi.

The fresh restrictions have been enforced following the biggest single-day spike in infections in six months in Delhi. Yesterday, the city recorded 331 new cases. Delhi’s share of Omicron cases has gone from 2-3% to 25-30% in just two weeks.