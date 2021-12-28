Good times of Mafias and Bahubalis ended under Yogi’s rule: Nadda

Budaun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said that good times have ended for Mafias and Bahubalis who once enjoyed free run under the previous governments in the state.

‘Neta imaandaar hai to kaam bhi damdaar hai (if the leader is honest, then the work is also good). Under the rule of Yogi ji, there are no riots in Uttar Pradesh and the rioters are in jail. We believe in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikash’. They (Opposition parties) have a history of self-development and working for their own family. The difference is clear’, Nadda said, addressing the public rally under ‘Jan Vishwash Yatra’ in Budaun.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said, ‘Akhilesh ji had released 15 terrorists, out of which four were awarded the death penalty and the rest were sentenced to life imprisonment. There were riots in Muzaffarnagar, but he did not care. Which yatra will the Samajwadi Party take out? Will it take out Vishwas Yatra or Mafia Yatra? Will it take out Bahubali Yatra or Yatra that reminds the riots?’

Nadda also came up with corruption allegations against the SP chief. ‘Akhilesh bought 15 lakh laptops but distributed only 6.15 lakhs. Where did the rest of the laptops go? One of his ministers is still in jail. His rule was mining mafias and bahubalis. But, the good time for the mafias and bahubalis in Uttar Pradesh has ended now under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’, he said.

Referring to the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya, the BJP president said that the leaders who had once created hurdles in the construction of Ram Temple and opened fire on karsevaks are now chanting the name of Lord Ram. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.