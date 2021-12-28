Greece tightens measures to curb the spread of the Omicron strain

Greece imposed new Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, effective from January 3 to 16, to combat an increase in COVID-19 infections, particularly the Omicron strain, mostly in night-time entertainment venues.

As the number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases reached a new high of 9,284 on Monday, resulting in 66 deaths, the health minister said that high-protection masks will be required in supermarkets, public transportation and restaurant facilities under the new restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight and no standing customers will be permitted in entertainment venues. A limit for a maximum of six individuals per table will also be set in the venues.

‘We will ban music at entertainment venues if these measures are not followed,’ Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a press conference.