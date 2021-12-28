New 4-digit toll-free number set up for Kerala CM’s public grievance redressal system

Thiruvananthapuram: A new four-digit toll-free number has been set up to contact the Kerala Chief Minister’s public grievance redressal system. The number, 1076, will come into effect from January 1. Currently, the redressal system has an 11-digit number, 1800-425-7211.

Calls to the new four-digit number could be made directly from mobile phones or landlines within the state. Those outside the state will have to prefix the code, 0471, and callers from foreign countries should prefix the country code, 91.

The chief minister’s public grievance redressal system will function between 10:15am and 5:15pm on working days. It will be functional on second Saturdays and regional holidays. The status of complaints and applications made to the chief minister, too, could be checked over the toll-free number. It also has a provision for the public to register their opinion regarding the service provided by the officials attending their calls. A link would be sent via SMS to the caller’s number once the call is completed to rate the service received.