PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, attend IIT convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and open the completed part of the Metro train project in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The new 9-km segment runs from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel in Kanpur city. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 kms and is being built at a cost of over ?11,000 crore. PM Modi would also ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar after the inauguration, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

At the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology built by the Institute as part of the National Blockchain Project. The Prime Minister will also announce the launch of blockchain-based digital degrees that are globally verifiable.