Prez Biden orders emergency management agency to assist with Covid testing across US

The White House revealed in a memorandum that US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with Covid-19 testing across the country.

‘The administrator of FEMA shall issue a mission assignment to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), on a fully reimbursable basis, to provide testing sites, launched and operated by HHS in close coordination with State, local, Tribal, and territorial public health departments,’ the memorandum said on Monday.

According to the memorandum, the order was issued to allow FEMA to use the emergency and disaster assistance available to them to get testing to the areas that need it the most.

FEMA will cover 100% of the cost of activities linked with the mission assignments to HHS to offer Covid-19 testing sites.