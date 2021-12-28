Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Ranveer Singh’s 83 movie; See what he wrote!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama ’83’ that narrates India’s iconic 1983 world cup win has got a huge shout out from several film stars and cricket legends. South Indian superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday expressed his opinion on the Kabir Khan directorial and congratulated the cast, crew and producers of the movie.

The 71-year-old actor, on Tuesday, appreciated the film on Twitter. ’83 Wow what a movie… Magnificent! Many congratulations to the producers. Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh and Jiiva and all the cast and crew,’ he tweeted.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ’83’ has an impressive star cast that includes Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi on screen. The film hit the screens on December 24, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.