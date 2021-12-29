Congress nurture and inspire terrorists; file false cases against Hindu leaders: Yogi Adityanath

Farrukhabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress party on Wednesday, of filing false cases against Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu leaders and nurturing terrorists.

‘You must have seen Maharashtra ATS statement…you must have seen how at that time they used to put false cases on workers and leaders of BJP, RSS, Hindu leaders. You must have seen this in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Congress should apologise to the people of this country for what they did, Adityanath said. ‘When Congress was in power they used to inspire and nurture terrorists, now when they are in opposition they protest against the work done for the development of people of this country’, he added.

Also read: Minor girl mercilessly thrashed in Amethi alleging theft: Video goes viral

UP Chief Minister’s comment comes a day after the 15th witness in 2008 Malegaon blast case turned hostile. The witness told the court today that ATS forced him to falsely take Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members’ names. The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for early next year.