CM cautions! Third wave of Covid has hit Bihar

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has already begun in Bihar, according to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

‘The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this’, Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Bihar government is also keeping an eye on the growing number of cases of the new Omicron type and has ordered that all parks be closed from December 31 to January 2.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will also be required to observe the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to avoid any political, social, religious, cultural, or sports-related activities. According to the list of 21 states afflicted by the new form of the coronavirus provided by the Union health ministry, Bihar is yet to report an Omicron case.

As per the health ministry data, 781 instances of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been registered in the country so far. With 238 cases, the national capital Delhi is at the top of the list, followed by Maharashtra with 167, Gujarat with 73, and Kerala with 65.