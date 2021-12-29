Dubai announces Covid guidelines for New Year’s eve: Dh 3,000 fine for not wearing masks

Dubai’s Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management issued directions for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai on Tuesday. Masks must be worn at all times, and those who do not comply will be fined Dh 3,000. In addition to all other protective measures, social distancing must also be maintained.

On Tuesday, the Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management met to discuss the preparations for the festivities. It accepted the preventive measures and rules for celebrations. ‘Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others,’ said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Preventive measures continue to be enforced as part of the government’s efforts to safeguard public health. Dubai has been able to control the spread of the virus with the coordinated actions of frontline authorities and an integrated pandemic response strategy, as well as public collaboration, he noted.

The public can view the New Year’s Eve fireworks from 29 different locations across Dubai, allowing everyone to enjoy the festivities in a safe, secure, and socially distanced environment.