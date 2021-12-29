Mukesh Ambani Hints At Leadership Transition

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani mentioned about leadership transition at his energy-to-retail conglomerate on Tuesday, saying he wanted the process to be accelerated and seniors, including him, should give way to the younger generation. Mr. Ambani, 64, who has previously not spoken about Reliance’s succession plans, said the business is ‘now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition’. Ambani has three children – twins Akash and Isha, and Anant.

On Reliance Family Day, which marks the birth anniversary the group’s founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, his son Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be one of the strongest and most reputed Indian multinational companies in the world in the near future, propelled by forays into the clean and green energy sector, as well as retail and telecom business reaching unprecedented heights.

‘Achieving big dreams and impossible-looking goals is all about getting the right people and the right leadership. Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition… from seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders’, Ambani said.

The company has not responded to an e-mail seeking comments on Mr. Ambani’s remarks about leadership change.